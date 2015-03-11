Shooting Reports at Lil Wayne’s Home a Hoax

There’s been another bizarre twist with the situation at Lil Wayne‘s Miami Beach home: The shooting apparently never happened.

After investigating Lil Wayne’s home, the SWAT team left at 3 p.m. with no evidence of a shooting occurring. The police were responding to reports that four people got shot at the property at approximately 12:45 p.m.

“We weren’t able to locate any victims or subjects inside the home,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez, according to WSVN. “The resident of the home and the staff had been extremely cooperative with police, which we appreciate. At this point, we have broken down the perimeter and have been unable to locate any victims or subjects. We can say for sure it was a hoax. The nature of that, we don’t know. That will lead into an investigation.”

TMZ noted that a suspicious person was found by Lil Wayne’s home 11 days ago, but he wasn’t taken into custody because he was on public property.

Lil Wayne wasn’t home when the supposed shooting happened. Young Money’s twitter confirmed that he wasn’t harmed.

Wayne is okay. Wasn’t home during alleged events. — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) March 11, 2015

Related: UPDATE: Shooting At Lil Wayne’s Miami Beach Home A Hoax, No Victims Found

Lil Wayne’s Done With Birdman: A Timeline Of The Cash Money Dispute

Juvenile On The Cash Money Beef: “Brothers Fight” [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On The Urban Daily: