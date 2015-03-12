Jay Z’s Project Panther Acquires Swedish Streaming Service Aspiro

When Jay Z submitted a $56 million bid to acquire Swedish streaming service Aspiro earlier this year, it wasn’t clear exactly what his plans were for the company, but it definitely put Hov on course to give Beats by Dre and Spotify a run for their money. According to Stereogum, Jay’s move, however, was temporarily blocked by a group of Aspiro’s minority stakeholders, but just hours ago it was announced that his bid had been accepted. So now what? That is yet to be seen. But knowing Jay Z, whatever plans he has for the streaming service will be nothing short of innovative.

Also On The Urban Daily: