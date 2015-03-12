Suge Knight’s Attorney Claims He’s Legally Blind

The never-ending saga following Suge Knight’s hit and run accident back in January, in which he struck and killed Terry Carter in Compton, CA, just got a little more bizarre today. In a twist no one saw coming, Knight’s attorney now claims that the former Death Row CEO is legally blind in his left eye. Complex reports that Knight’s lawyer, Matthew Fletcher, told the New York Daily News that his client had no choice but to crash into the victim, having just been punched multiple times on the left side of his face. Fletcher stated, “It was a literal presentation of being blindsided. He was attacked on his blind side.”

Fletcher went on in the interview to insist that Knight was in fear for his life following the altercation with Carter, and that because he had been hit on his left side he could not see. Fletcher asserted that Knight did what he had to do to protect himself and did not intentionally set out to kill Carter.

This latest development in Suge Knight’s case comes on the heels of him firing his previous two attorneys. Fletcher only recently joined Knight’s legal team. Knight is due back in court on March 20.

Also On The Urban Daily: