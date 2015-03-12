Drake Is Helping Kids At Meek Mill’s High School – Here’s How

Beyond his work in rap, Drake’s also making headlines with philanthropy. The emcee behind this year’s surprise project If Youre Reading This Its Too Late recently touched the lives of many students at Meek Mill’s former high school with more than just his songs.

Drizzy donated $75,000 to Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion High School, according to Huffington Post. The money has already been put to use to establish a new recording studio for students at the school.

“This is about you. This is about your principal. This is about your future,” Drake told members of the school community recently. “I love you. I care about you. I want to see you succeed.”

The studio itself was finalized last year, but according to the principal, Linda Cliatt-Wayman, they have had a hard time placing an instructor at the site due to budges issues and a reputation for violence. Finally, a music teacher named Ben Diamond arrived in February. Now, thanks to Drake’s donation, the school can move on with even more changes.

This all comes with an interesting tidbit of information that connects Drake to another emcee. According to the report, Meek Mill actually went to Strawberry Mansion. The two have worked together and when Milly was locked up, Drizzy showed his support by wearing a “Free Meek” shirt during a concert.

It now makes even more sense that Drake was talking about saving kids on “6PM In New York.” “I’ve been trying to reach the youth so I can save them,” Drizzy rhymes on the track. This is at least one way he’s putting his words into action.

But that’s not all Drizzy’s been doing. During a recent trip around the world the Toronto emcee has been showing off some of his globe-trotting exploits. Just check his Instagram to see him pretending to be “Iron Mayne” in Dubai and catching some fireworks in Australia.

