How Rae Sremmurd Overcame Homelessness To Make Hits

Rae Sremmurd came on the scene with a fury and a flurry of hits. “No Flex Zone” and “No Type” fell on us with catchy hooks, infectious melodies and lush production. And while the songs sometimes portray a lavish lifestyle, things weren’t always that good for the young rappers behind the hits.

“We had to stay in an abandoned house,” Rae’s Swae Lee said in a recent interview with Complex. “We ended up meeting the person who owned that abandoned house, like the land, and he let us keep the lights on and stuff.”

Through it all, they remained “positive” and even had parties in that home.

One person who saw their talent early on was Mike WiLL Made-It, who signed them to his EarDrummers Entertainment imprint.

“I saw the talent,” Mike said in the piece. “I saw them in my homeboy’s basement. I saw them in this small room where the lights were off and some fucking strobe lights were going and they were just in there freestyling. They had so much energy. But as soon as the beat went off and I started telling them what I had to say, they were all ears. I don’t know how to explain it. I understand superstars. I understand legends.”

Rae and Mike recently teamed up with RiFF RAFF for “Choppin’ Blades.” Check out the video for that song below:

