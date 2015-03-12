Robin Thicke & Pharrell Williams To Appeal ‘Blurred Lines’ Verdict

Just a day after a California federal jury ruled that Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ 2013 hit “Blurred Lines” stole too much from Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up,” the duo’s lawyer confirmed to FOX Business Network that they will be appealing the verdict.

Thicke and Williams have been ordered to pay Gaye’s estate $7.3 million for copyright infringement. However, according to the pair’s lawyer Howard E. King, they plan to employ “every post trial remedy” at their disposal to ensure that the verdict doesn’t stand.

“We owe it to songwriters around the world to make sure this verdict doesn’t stand,” King says. “My clients know that they wrote the song ‘Blurred Lines’ from their hearts and souls and no other source. We are going to exercise every post trial remedy we have to make sure this verdict does not stand. We look at it as being in the seventh inning of a game that could go into extra innings.”

According to EW.com, the family of Marvin Gaye were seeking $25 million in copyright damages. In addition, the publication states that “Blurred Lines” has made almost $16.5 million since its initial release two years ago.

