Common: “We Know Racism Exists”

Oscar and Grammy Award winning rapper/actor Common recently visited The Daily Show to speak with host John Stewart about his latest triumphs and the current state of affairs around the world. During the talk, the emcee behind the Oscar-winning song “Glory” also addressed ongoing racism and how movies like Selma can help educate young people about our country’s history.

“Selma, the film, is an extension of what they created during that time period because that film is educating younger people about what happened, people that didn’t know,” the rapper said. “It’s also raising the conversation of where we are right now and obviously all the situations happening in America is raising the conversation.”

One of those “situations happening in America” is likely the recent leak of a video showing a University of Oklahoma fraternity singing racist chants in unison on a bus. Two students and other members of the now-defunct frat were expelled for the conduct, according to CNN.

During his visit to The Daily Show Common also explained that racism isn’t over despite strides that many activists have tried to make to help create awareness.

“We all know it’s been some bad history in our country and we know racism exists,” Common said. “I’m extending a hand…We want to say, ‘Hey, we want to get past this.'”

Com is currently promoting his upcoming film Run All Night.

