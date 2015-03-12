20 Kanye West Quotes From His Latest “Clique” Interview

When Kanye West speaks, people listen. During his latest interview with Clique TV the emcee was able to touch on a variety of topics from racism and classism to why he thinks of Drake as a sparring partner.

The conversation also dove into fashion and Yeezy’s aspirations for the world. We gathered some of his most intriguing quotes to showcase the variety of subjects he discussed and to highlight some of the more compelling tidbits from the clip, which you can also watch at the bottom of this article.

Check out some of Kanye’s most interesting quotes below.

“I look at Drake like an amazing sparring partner.”

“Through Yeezus comes ‘All Day.’ Through Yeezus comes ‘Only One.’”

“I think healthy competition is better than rivalry, because I think rivalry becomes a cancer. It becomes like termites in your house.”

“I think that Michael [Jackson] needed Prince. Everybody needs somebody to kick their ass a little bit.”

“It’s difficult for Black people right now. It does hurt when we hear [the n-word] because we are in a generation that remembers when racism was a big thing that held people back. Now it’s more classism.”

“There are people who have broken the concept of race like [President] Obama or Jay Z.”

“If you box inside the ring…you can make millions of dollars. If you box at a bar and you beat somebody up, you can lose millions of dollars.”

“In the future, it’ll be more widely accepted for a younger generation that doesn’t deal with the negative effects of [the n-word].”

“I used the Confederate flag much like the Punk movement used that German symbol. I don’t even want to speak on it.”

“[Racism] is something that has been used to hold people back in the past, but now there have been so many leaps and breaking of the rules that it’s played out like a style from the 1800s or something.”

“True freedom isn’t in words. It’s in the opportunity…And the dignity of people.”

“We’re servants to God. This is a Christian view of mine.”

“I don’t have financial aspirations or mogul aspirations. I just have people aspirations.”

“My daughter learned how to swipe before she learned how to read.”

“I gave my daughter these toys and I was complaining about the toys that she has, saying they don’t have enough quality, soul, life, energy in them.”

“I was a gifted artist since age five and won national competitions and went to art school. I’m actually getting an honorary doctorate on May 4 from the Art Institute of Chicago.”

“I want all the best for all of the pop stars.”

“I’m very happy to be famous. It is a tool that you can use to message as you want. It’s taking the power into your own hands.”

“I don’t care about what anyone in fashion has to say about what I want to do. I’m here in fashion to learn sensibility.”

“If you’re not knowledgable, you can make a very expensive mistake.”

