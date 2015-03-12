The Kanye West Dance Meme Is Still Rockin’: Even Diddy’s In On The Craze

When a video of Kanye West dancing in Paris hit the net the meme creators of the world rejoiced.

The video, which features Kanye dancing in a freestyle motion, knocking his head back and rocking side-to-side in an almost robotic style, became the meme inspiration that rocked the world. Even Diddy got in on the action, posting his favorite Kanye dancing meme on Instagram.

That inspired us to take a look at some other versions of this craze and here they are.

