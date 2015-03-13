Another Suge Knight Hit-And-Run Video Just Surfaced

Suge Knight is not to be messed with.

More than twenty years after Knight was an intimidating replacement NFL player (and then bodyguard) the Death Row Records founder is in some seriously hot water for a hit-and-run accident that took the life of a man in California in January. While he’s currently battling a murder charge for the incident, TMZ has dug up footage of what is unbelievably another hit-and-run committed by Suge several years ago.

The latest (but older) video footage of Knight hitting someone with his car was filmed in December of 2012 and, unsurprisingly, Suge’s friend and fellow celeb Katt Williams was by his side.

TMZ’s video shows a scuffle breaking out after the pair left a Hollywood nightclub before they rush into Suge’s SUV. In the clip Suge hops in the driver seat as a crowd forms around the vehicle and then he hits the gas. TMZ also caught up with the victim of Suge’s first hit-and-run who held nothing back in an impromptu interview with the site.

Check out the clip below but be warned that, like last time, it shows some graphic content.

The video release is likely bad news for Knight as it could be used in court to show the judge a pattern of this particular type of aggression, something Suge can’t just chalk up to poor eyesight.

Here’s what Suge’s first hit-and-run victim had to say about the accident that gave him a still-showing limp in 2012.

