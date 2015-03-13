Method Man Blames Hip-Hop Media For A Role In Tupac And Biggie’s Death

Earlier this month, RZA and producer Cilvaringz revealed that Wu-Tang Clan’s forthcoming single copy album The Wu – Once Upon A Time In Shoalin will only be released commercially and to the masses after 88 years have passed.

Obviously this caused a ruckus among fans and spectators alike.

Not long afterwards, XXL jumped on the phone with Method Man to get his take on the newly broadcast proposition. Needless to say, Meth had some very choice words to say about the project and the 88-year release idea.

After the interview was posted to XXL’s online platform, Method Man took to Instagram to blast the interviewer for not fully informing him on the proposition, something he was unaware of prior to the conversation taking place.

Now, during a newly published interview with HuffPost Live, Method Man opened up about his views on the hip-hop media, calling them the “bloodsuckers of the culture.”

“This is the reason I don’t like doing interviews for anything hip-hop as far as magazines go because they are the bloodsuckers of the culture if you ask me,” Method Man says. “They’re the reason why a lot of this crap that’s coming out now flys because they’re co-sign it and what the people don’t understand is they’re get paid to co-sign it.”

Later on, Meth spoke about the role played by the hip-hop media, particularly VIBE Magazine, in the East Coast/West Coast beef of the mid ‘90s, a feud that culminated in the deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

“[They] create beef, I mean that East-West crap? VIBE should have got a bullet,” Method Man adds. “They should have got a bullet instead of ‘Pac or B.I.G. When they put that cover up with B.I.G. and Puff on there — when Big took that picture, he didn’t take that picture thinking East vs. West, he took the picture thinking, ‘I’m gonna be on the cover of Vibe.’ What came after, is what solidified [the] East-West beef. For all the dumb mo’ fuckers around that don’t know how to think for themselves… That fueled the fire.”

Method Man’s interview with HuffPost Live can be viewed below:

