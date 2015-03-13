Did Pharrell Bite Marvin Gaye For ‘Happy’?

Pharrell might have found himself in more trouble with Marvin Gaye‘s family. The super-producer is now being accused of ripping off another one of Marvin Gaye’s songs. This time it’s Pharrell’s “Happy” and Gaye’s “Ain’t That Peculiar?”

The Gaye family was just awarded $7.4 million from a lawsuit against Pharrell and Robin Thicke in the “Blurred Lines” lawsuit. Nona Gaye, Marvin’s daughter, has heard the two songs and acknowledges that they sound similar. From CBS News:

“I’m not going to lie. I do think they sound alike,” Nona Gaye, Marvin’s 40-year-old daughter, said. However, she added that she wasn’t thinking about the legal implications right now. “We’re not in that space.” “We’re not in that space. We’re just in the moment today and we’re satisfied,” Janis [Marvin’s ex-wife] added.

Do you think the songs sound similar? Listen below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

