President Obama Gives Kanye The Presidential Curve #AllDay

Has Kanye been exaggerating his relationship with President Obama? Well it looks that way.

During his recent stop off at Oxford University’s Museum of Natural History earlier this month, Kanye West spoke on his relationship with the Commander-in-Chief, perhaps amplifying the truth a little?

Here’s what Mr. West said:

“I understand that I’m a servant. And with my voice, with my ability to build relationships with amazing people, speak to amazing people. Call Elon Musk out of the blue, or call Obama out of the blue… he calls the home phone, by the way.”

However, was that just all talk?

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (March 12), President Obama recalled his past meetings with Kanye before saying, “I don’t think I’ve got his home number though.”

“I’ve met Kanye [West] twice,” Obama says. “The first time [was] when I was a Senator and he was with his Mom and he’d just gotten big. He’s from Chicago. He was very soft-spoken and very gracious. He was a young guy and hadn’t quite come into his own.

“Then about six months ago he came to an event,” Obama continues. “Look I love his music [and] he’s incredibly creative. I don’t think I’ve got his home number though.”

Check out the segment below:

