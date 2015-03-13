Jamal + Hakeem Lyon Perform For A Live Audience IRL

Empire‘s Jussie Smollett and Bryshere Gray took their talents from the studio to a live audience when they performed their song “No Apologies” on American Idol. Honestly, it was like a hyped performance at Leviticus, the club they’re always at on Empire, but it’s all good.

Check it out below.

