Kendrick Lamar Channels ‘70s Funk On Leaked “King Kunta”

For the second Friday in a row, the Internet has delivered more material related to Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album. A week ago, Kendrick announced his new album would hit retailers March 23, and the past week has seen him reveal it will be titled To Pimp A Butterfly. Late Friday afternoon, the track “King Kunta”—which was rumored to be the album’s title in 2014—hit the Internet.

Taking its name from the primary character of Kunta Kinte in Alex Haley’s Roots, the track finds Kendrick revisiting some of the militant themes from “The Blacker The Berry.”

“Bitch where were you when I was walkin’ / Now I run the game, got the whole world talkin’ / King Kunta, everybody wanna cut the legs off him / Kunta black man taking no losses,” Kendrick raps on the chorus.

With less than two weeks before the official release of To Pimp A Butterfly, loose details from tracks mentioned in 2014 are beginning to take shape. Entourage music supervisor Scott Vener initially tweeted about the track last year saying Pharrell Williams called it “unapologetically black and amazing.” The tweets can be viewed below.

If we can’t get @kendricklamar a Grammy lets get him an Oscar #KingKunta — scott vener (@brokemogul) October 30, 2014

After @Pharrell heard it. The first thing he said “that song is so unapologetically black and AMAZING” #KingKunta — scott vener (@brokemogul) October 30, 2014

Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly is currently available for pre-order via iTunes.

