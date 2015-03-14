Azealia Banks Reveals Her “Catty” Playboy Magazine Cover

It’s been an eventful week for Azealia Banks. After forcing herself on a break from Twitter in observance of Lent, the Harlem, New York native recently returned to debut her interactive “Wallace” video. Banks is also covering the Evening Standard, and there’s the matter of her Playboy magazine shoot. Friday evening, Banks revealed the upcoming Playboy cover via Instagram and Twitter with the following captions:

“It’s Catty Noir in the Flesh!!!! COVER by Ellen Von Unwerth on stands next Friday! More will be revealed on Monday.”

Noted photographer Ellen Von Unwerth has previously worked with Rihanna on her November 2014 cover shoot for Esquire UK and with Beyonce on promotional stills from her 2011 album 4.

The Azealia Banks issue hits newsstands March 20. You can view Banks’ Instagram post of the cover below.

