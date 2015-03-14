Jamie Foxx Recalls Befriending Mike Tyson After Snapping On Him

From 1991 through 1994, Jamie Foxx consistently drew laughs as a cast member of the hit comedy sketch show, In Living Color. Among Foxx’s arsenal of impersonations both during his standup set and on In Living Color was then-heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Foxx is set to take on the role of Tyson in a serious capacity in an upcoming biopic directed by Martin Scorsese, and he recently revealed how things came full circle after performing his Tyson impersonation in front of a surprise audience member nearly 17 years ago.

“I knew Mike when I was 20-years-old,” Foxx revealed to Hot 97’s Nessa during a recent interview. “I go on stage to do my impersonation, and everybody’s quiet…All of a sudden, the dude in the back says, ‘Yo, Mike is in here.’ I was like, ‘Oh, snap,’ and I shuddered because that’s when Mike was just knocking you out with his eyelashes. Then the dude says, ‘He said to do the joke and it better be funny.’”

Despite often poking fun at Tyson’s voice and physical appearance, Foxx said he and Tyson became friends and have remained in contact since the initial meeting. After pitching the movie concept to studio executives, Foxx added that he called Tyson about a year ago, and was sold on the idea of doing the biopic after their conversation.

In July of 2014, Variety reported Terence Winter—of The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire fame—is scheduled to write the script.

The full Hot 97 interview with Jamie Foxx can be viewed below.

