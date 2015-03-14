Rihanna Confirmed As Dior’s First Black Spokesperson

French luxury brand Dior got a boost of diversity this week when Barbadian singer and occasional actress Rihanna was named the face of the label’s “Secret Garden” campaign. The move makes Rihanna the first African-American woman to serve as a spokesperson for Dior, which counts actresses Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence as representatives. According to Vogue UK, a Dior spokesman confirmed Steven Klein will shoot the campaign in Versailles, and film and print versions are scheduled for the spring of 2015.

Rihanna has been a regular at Dior shows and has become a fixture within the fashion world. In addition to regularly appearing on the covers of Glamour, Vogue, Elle and other trade magazines, Rihanna was named a Style Icon at the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. Awards ceremony.

Rihanna’s current endorsements include Puma, Balmain, Budweiser, and MAC Cosmetics.

