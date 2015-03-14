Oprah & Common Will Appear On ‘Empire’ Season 2

Oprah Winfrey and Common have once again teamed up for another project. Lee Daniels announced both O and Common will appear on Empire’s second season. Earlier in the week, Daniels and Oprah spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, and the Empire director shared that he hounded the media titan to guest star on the Fox mega hit. Daniels quipped he was “wearing her [Oprah] down,” while Oprah took the director’s hounding in stride when she confirmed her friend’s request. Oprah joked:

I tell him: ‘Lee, it’s not enough that you’ve taken every viewer possible on Wednesday night. Now you want me to leave my own network?’

On Thursday, Daniels told Access Hollywood at Empire’s Television Academy panel he finally wore Oprah down and she’s agreed to appear next season. Daniels stated:

Yes. Yeah. She’s gonna be on it.

Just who will Oprah play on the show? Right now, Daniels hasn’t specified what he and his Empire co-creator Danny Strong have in mind, but we can only imagine it will be something out of O’s wheelhouse. Daniels also informed Access Hollywood, that newly minted Oscar-winner Common has signed on for a guest appearance on the sophomore season of the show. An excited Daniels remarked:

Oh yeah, for sure. For absolutely sure. We’re gonna have a good time. You heard that first.

Empire’s two-hour season finale airs March 18 at 8 PM EST on Fox.

