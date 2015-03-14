Amber Rose Links Herself To SlutWalk Movement; Replies To Wiz Khalifa

With 5.2 million Instagram followers and 3 million Twitter followers, Amber Rose has been drawing attention and creating headlines by posting pictures of herself wearing string bikinis and twerking. Her recent posts suggest there may be a bigger agenda than merely courting attention or “thirst trapping.”

“Ladies…For those of u who don’t understand my sarcastic Posts u will this Summer when I have my Own #AmberRoseSlutWalk,” Rose wrote Friday via Twitter. “Google Image Slut Walk and u can see if u want to be apart of the movement with me.”

The SlutWalk movement reportedly originated in 2011 after a police officer told women on the Toronto campus of York University one way to evade sexual assaults on campus was “to avoid dressing like sluts.” After the officer was reprimanded and issued an apology, the statements sparked organized protests to reclaim the derogatory term. The protests spread on London, America, and other countries.

Rose came under fire for repeated posts featuring her in minimal bathing suits, often being referred to as a hoe, slut, and a thirst trap. Her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, has been suspected of joining her detractors after rhyming, “Instagram be turnin’ these wives into hoes” on the Juicy J track, “For Everybody.” Wiz also referenced Rose’s past as an exotic dancer saying, “I fell in love with a stripper / Funny thing is, I fell back out of love quicker.”

During the series of Instagram posts referencing the SlutWalk movement, Rose called her captions “sarcastic,” including one where she referenced the “For Everybody” and quoted the above bars from Wiz Khalifa. You can view Amber Rose’s tweets below.

I heard Instagram turnin wives into hoes? I guess it's a Hoeing ass Friday for me 👅 #Thotie #MILF #HowtobeAbadBitch pic.twitter.com/bE7hFuxfbM — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 13, 2015

Ladies…For those of u who don't understand my sarcastic Posts u will this Summer when I have my Own #AmberRoseSlutWalk :-) — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 14, 2015

Google Image Slut Walk and u can see if u want to be apart of the movement with me #AmberRoseSlutWalk :-) — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 14, 2015

