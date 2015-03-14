One Bill Cosby Accuser Takes A Proposed Law To Nevada Legislature

One common theme linking the dozens of women accusing Bill Cosby of various types of sexual assault is that most of the alleged incidents happened decades ago. The statute of limitations prevents authorities from pursuing such cases, but a woman who claims Cosby also assaulted her has taken steps to update such laws.

Friday, Lise-Lotte Lublin, asked Nevada lawmakers to support a bill removing the state’s statute of limitations on sexual assault cases. Lublin—whose name was publicized only because she voluntarily waived her right to anonymity—alleges she had an encounter with Cosby in 1989. She claims Cosby gave her two alcoholic drinks and was stroking her hair before she passed out in a Las Vegas hotel. Since November of 2014, dozens of women brought similar allegations against Cosby. Lublin says hearing the stories of other women empowered her to come forward and file her complaint in January of 2015. According to the Associated Press, Lublin was told Cosby couldn’t be charged due to the statute of limitations; 26 years had passed since the alleged incident. The statute of limitations on sexual assault cases in Nevada is four years.

Lublin and her husband reportedly went to the sponsor of the proposed bill and asked for legislation to be drafted. The bill would not retroactively apply. Cosby has not been charged with a crime, and he has denied all similar allegations through his legal team. The 78-year-old actor and comedian has lost out on several philanthropic and entertainment opportunities since the initial claims surfaced last year.

