Lil Wayne Throws Shade At Birdman In New Freestyle

January found Lil Wayne dissing Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams on his Sorry 4 The Wait mixtape and filing a $51 million lawsuit. Things don’t seem to improving with the passage of a few more months, as a new freestyle video features Wayne taking what appear to be additional digs at the man he once referred to as his “daddy.”

Saturday, a video entitled “Young Money Freestyle” surfaced via Karen Civil’s YouTube channel. The clip featured Lil Twist, Hood, Euro, Flow, Cory Gunz, Gudda Gudda alongside Wayne taking turns over various instrumentals. Flow took aim at Young Thug’s penchant for calling crew members “lover” and “hubby,” rhyming, “Young fuckin’ money / These my motherfuckin’ brothers, not my fuckin’ hubbies.”

And while Wayne didn’t come with nearly as much vitriol as he did on Sorry 4 The Wait, he offered what appeared to be a thinly veiled diss at Birdman by saying, “I sing Dear Mama to my dear mama, and sing Hit Em Up to my daddy bitch ass.”

In 2006, Wayne and Birdman released the collaborative album, Like Father, Like Son. The project was highlighted by the single “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy,” which carried on Wayne’s practice of referring to Birdman as his surrogate father figure. Lil Wayne contends Birdman owes him $8 million for a recoupable advance against future album royalties.

You can view the freestyle video below.

