Jermaine Dupri Calls Ciara’s New Single “A Complete Rip Off”

Ciara’s new single, “I Bet” entered Billboard magazine’s “Hot 100” singles chart at the number 95 position. But it sounds like Ciara and her team can expect a call from Jermaine Dupi’s lawyers before a congratulatory call arrives. While discussing the recent “Blurred Lines” ruling against Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke, Dupri referenced “I Bet,” saying he now finds himself in a similar position to the Marvin Gaye Estate.

“Ciara’s new single is a complete rip-off of Usher’s ‘U Got It Bad,’” Dupri told Yahoo. “I’m clear on what I made, and I’m clear on how music influences people, and I’m clear on chord changes and how people move things. … It might not be as evident as the ‘Blurred Lines’ situation, but I believe the same thing happened to me.”

Dupri added he plans to reach out to Ciara and her team and ask that he, Usher, and producer Bryan-Michael Cox be credited and compensated. Harmony “H-Money” Samuels is credited as a co-writer and producer of Ciara’s “I Bet.” None of Ciara’s representatives have responded to the matter yet.

