10 Things We Know About Ferguson Suspect Jeff Williams So Far

With news breaking of Jeffrey Williams’ arrest in conjunction with the shooting of two police officers during last week’s protests in Ferguson, Missouri, information is already surfacing about the suspect. A Facebook account, which appears to belong to Williams, is still publicly accessible, and conservative outlets are playing up photos featuring a gang-affiliated hand signs and Williams’ use of the nickname of “Loc.” To separate the fact from speculation, here’s what’s known about Williams so far.

His government name is Jeffrey Leehoust Williams, and he was born March 30, 1994. The St. Louis Police Department is holding Williams on a $300,000 cash-only bond. CNN reports Williams was on probation for receiving stolen property. Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch said he believed Williams had an outstanding warrant after not reporting to his probation officer for several months. Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch said Williams “is a demonstrator” and “was out there earlier in the evening as part of the demonstration” and had been at past demonstrations. Williams attended Riverview Gardens Senior High in St. Louis, Missouri. McCulloch also Williams acknowledged his participation in firing the shots, but they were not intended for the officers. Area organizer Bishop Derrick Robinson told CNN he spoke to Williams Sunday, and Williams admitted he’d never protested. Williams has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of firing a weapon from a vehicle, and three counts of armed criminal activity. Pictures nearly identical to Williams’ mugshot match a Facebook profile belonging to Jeff “Loc” Williams. Williams is innocent of any crimes, and he will remain so until he is tried and charged guilty in a court of law by his peers.

