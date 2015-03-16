Snoop Dogg, Rapsody And More Confirmed For Kendrick Lamar’s Album

With a March 23 release date looming, there aren’t too many details left to reveal about Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album, To Pimp A Butterfly. Friday brought the leak of a third track from the album in the form of “King Kunta,” and late Sunday, the official tracklist with featured artists was made public via iTunes.

Funk pioneer George Clinton appears, and Snoop Dogg is featured twice. The unnamed track performed during a December 2014 episode of “The Colbert Report” is most likely “These Walls,” as it features the same lineup from the Colbert performance. Jamla emcee Rapsody also appears along with James Fauntleroy, Bilal, and Anna Wise. Wise also appeared on the good kid, m.A.A.d city track “Real.”

You can view Rapsody’s tweet confirming her appearance, and the full To Pimp A Butterfly tracklist below.

Show the loved one some love! Honored to be a part of it. Go get it! #ToPimpAButterfly http://t.co/CqniyuJt9S pic.twitter.com/9iuz2zpzlx — Rapsody (@rapsodymusic) March 15, 2015

“Wesley’s Theory” (feat. George Clinton & Thundercat) “For Free?” (Interlude) “King Kunta” “Institutionalized” (feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Snoop Dogg) “ExplicitThese Walls” (feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat) “u” “Alright” “For Sale?” (Interlude) “Momma” “Hood Politics” “How Much a Dollar Cost” (feat. James Fauntleroy & Ronald Isley) “Complexion (A Zulu Love)” [feat. Rapsody] “The Blacker the Berry” “You Ain’t Gotta Lie” (Momma Said) “i” “Mortal Man”

