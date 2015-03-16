Download Kendrick Lamar’s New Album, ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ Now

To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar’s new album, dropped on iTunes and Spotify overnight.

Not one week after his controversial Rolling Stone cover, and following up his critically acclaimed 2012 release good kid, m.A.A.d city, the 27-year-old’s sophomore release has been one of the most highly anticipated rap albums in recent memory. 16 tracks long with features from George Clinton, Thundercat, Bilal, Anna Wise, Snoop Dogg, James Fauntleroy, Ronald Isley, and Rapsody, To Pimp A Butterfly will undoubtedly represent one of 2015’s biggest musical moments.

Stay tuned for a detailed review from The Urban Daily later today.

