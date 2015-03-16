Five Girls Are Arrested For The Brooklyn McDonald’s Beating Which Went Viral

Police have arrested five teenage girls in connection for the brutal attack of a 15-year-old inside a Brooklyn McDonald’s, and continued the hunt for the sixth suspect. NBC News 4 is reporting police placed into custody yesterday a girl they suspected took part in the beating of Ariana Taylor, where six girls were captured on cell phone video assaulting her while witnesses stood around watching.

Sixteen-year-old Mercedes Wilkinson turned herself into authorities yesterday morning and was charged with second-degree gang assault, which is a felon. Mercedes is being held on $50,000 bail. Two more suspects, Telani Marshall and a 15-year-old girl, whose name is being held due to her being charged as a minor, both appeared in court yesterday. The girls were apprehended on Friday in Brooklyn on charges of robbery and gang assault, after they turned themselves into the police. According to the network, Telani was charged as an adult.

Another teen was arrested on Friday at an airport in Atlanta, as she waited to board a flight to Jamaica. The 15-year-old escape from police was derailed when NYPD altered authorities in Atlanta, and were able to place the girl into custody before the flight left.

Aniah Ferguson, 16, who police called the alleged ringleader brawl, was arrested earlier in the week and was charged as an adult on Friday for robbery and gang assault, was being held on $500,000 bail.

