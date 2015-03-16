Floyd Mayweather Wants To Go ‘Rocky’ On Pacquaio, But Mike Tyson Doubts Him

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is pulling out all the stops in training for his May 2nd mega-fight against Manny Pacquiao in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This time around the ring, Mayweather (47-0-0, 26 KOs) is channeling the spirit of the beloved “Italian Stallion” Rocky Balboa. “Money” is seen chopping wood in training in a video he posted on Instagram, reminiscent of Rocky’s famous training montage for his epic fight with Ivan Drago in Rocky 4.

While Manny Pacquiao (57-5-2, 38 KOs) isn’t a 6’4″ Soviet, he still presents a big challenge for the undefeated Mayweather. “Pacman” has a style and speed to his fight game that may complicate the champ.

“Money” has had an issue with big-punching relentless fighters. In his first fight with Argentine Marcos Maidana, the reigning king of welterweight division got hit much more than anticipated. The Argentine fighter did some damage with his hard blows.

Pacquiao not only packs a lot of power in his punches, but he also possesses lightning-quick speed that will surely complicate things more for Mayweather.

Mike Tyson thinks Mayweather is going to lose

Former Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes that Pacquiao will beat Mayweather in their mega-bout: “The people that gave Pacquiao the most difficult time in his career are people that threw 100 punches per round like Bradley and Marquez, Floyd doesn’t throw near 100 punches a round.”

“Iron Mike” thinks that Pacquiao’s movement, which he described as “perpetual movement” won’t allow Floyd to just hang back and pick his spots.

“Floyd has to fight the first couple of rounds. He will lose the round if he lays back,” he added.

While Tyson may have his doubts, Mayweather’s undefeated record speaks for itself. If “Money” comes out swinging like Rocky, it may be lights out for “Pacman.”

On May 2nd it’s game on, and these two fighters will settle once and for all who is the best-of-the-best.

