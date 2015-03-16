Is Kanye West Funny Enough For ‘Zoolander 2?’ Two Times KimYe Was Surprisingly Funny

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly gearing up for cameo appearances in the upcoming Zoolander 2 movie, all thanks to Will Ferrell.

According to Complex, although Ferrell recruited the power couple for the forthcoming film, their roles are yet to be determined. The picture is set to start filming in the spring, with a tentative release date for sometime in 2016. In light of this, here are some of the times both Kanye and Kim have been good sports at poking fun of themselves.

Kim’s Super Bowl T-Mobile Advertisement

This year’s T-Mobile Super Bowl ad featured a desolate Kim K addressing the problem of unused data.

“Hi, I’m Kim. Each month, millions of gigs of unused data are taken back by wireless companies. Tragic. Data you paid for that can be used to see my makeup, my backhand, my outfits, my vacations… and my outfits. Sadly all lost. Please, help save the data.”

Kanye Mocks Grammy Antics At SNL’s 40th Anniversary

While on the red carpet for SNL’s 40th anniversary last month, Kanye tried to grab the microphone from host Matt Lauer, mimicking his then-recent Grammy antics.

