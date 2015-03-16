On The One: Watch Nez & Rio Cook Up A Banger From Scratch

In our next segment of Nez & Rio‘s ‘On The One‘ spotlight, the Chicago natives cook up something brand new! The “Man of the Year” producers came up with this banger right on the spot for us, which sounds like it has ScHoolboy Q‘s name all over it.

While the new tune wasn’t crafted with a particular artist in mind, it speaks to the signature sound of the Figg Street MC. And if not the Hoover spitter, who else could you hear on this potential street anthem?

Check the video below as the dynamic duo goes to work.

