Kendrick Lamar On Being The Preacher Of A Generation: ‘Kids Are Living By My Music’

Kendrick Lamar just released the day’s most-talked about album with To Pimp A Butterfly. And just as the world is consuming his new project’s messages, The New York Times has unleashed an in-depth interview with the Compton emcee.

In the piece, written by Joe Coscarelli, Kendrick explains that he was baptized following good kid, m.A.A.d. city, saying he “wanted to take it to the next level — being underwater,” and that he felt it was necessary for him at that point. Now, he feels he’s even closer to being a preacher, especially to his listeners.

“I’m the closest thing to a preacher that they have,” he said. “I know that from being on tour — kids are living by my music…My word will never be as strong as God’s word. All I am is just a vessel, doing his work.”

In fact, Kendrick doesn’t look at it as a job. “It’s bigger than a responsibility, it’s a calling,” he says.

And now he has to deliver his message to us, something he hopes to convey with To Pimp A Butterfly.

“I know every artist feels this way, but in order for it to come across on record for your average 9-to-5-er is the tricky part,” he said. “I have to make it where you truly understand: This is me pouring out my soul on the record. You’re gonna feel it because you too have pain. It might not be like mine, but you’re gonna feel it.”

