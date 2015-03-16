4 Things Jussie Smollett Revealed About The ‘Empire’ Finale

The two-hour season finale of Empire is airing on Wednesday, and we’re waiting to see how everything with the Lyons family pans out. Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyons, sat down with The Steve Harvey Morning Show and spilled some secrets from the show’s finale. Here’s what he shared.

The first hour of the finale will be directed by Mario Van Peebles.

The second will be directed by Debbie Allen.

Jussie will duet with Patti LaBelle.

Lucious and Jamal might finally get along.

Listen to Smollett’s entire interview below.

