Ameriie Surfaces On New Song, ‘Out Loud’

Let’s divert attention away from Kendrick Lamar‘s new album, To Pimp a Butterfly for a second to realize that Ameriie is back with a new single. The 35-year-old songstress released “Out Loud,” her first single of the year.

There isn’t much reason to look here other than the fact that Ameriie is on the track. “Out Loud” is the antithesis of what first made her appealing: that human sense of effervescence found in “1 Thing.” This one is too mechanical and cold, using a steely drum pattern and a vocal performance that feels manufactured. Ameriie is much better than this.

She’s prepping two projects — BILI and Cymatika Vol. 1 — for a release in a year that’s still littered with more anticipated releases. Hopefully she polishes up.

