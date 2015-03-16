Kanye’s Official ‘All Day Video Looks Oddly Familiar

If you’re one of the many who thought the studio version of “All Day” lacked the aggression of the live performance, here’s a little bit of good news. That BRIT Awards performance is now the official video for “All Day.”

Kanye West premiered the planned video during Paris Fashion Week. However, the Vine of West dancing got more attention.

Apparently, West came to the realization that no short film Steve McQueen did could possibly top flamethrowers on stage. Check out the video above.

I felt the Brits performance captured the energy of the record http://t.co/Mf6apCHYrd — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 16, 2015

