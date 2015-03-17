These 5 Rappers Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Mixtape… But Could They Survive Westeros?

Game of Thrones is to premium cable television what Empire is becoming for the networks: a runaway pop culture smash that’s ensnared the attention of everyone. The show’s fifth season premieres on Sunday, April 12, and HBO has taken an unconventional path in marketing its fantasy action giant: an iTunes release, Catch The Throne: The Mixtape, Vol.2, featuring concept songs from artists across musical genres.

That’s…not what any of us were expecting, even when they did this for the first time last season, but it’s an eye-catching strategy that will at least draw some flies in. This mixtape features more than just rappers, and even includes the likes of thrash metal band Anthrax, metalcore group Killswitch Engage, and R&B’s own Estelle. The hip-hop lineup this time features more heavy hitters spitting poetic about Lannisters, dire wolves, and dragons. Method Man and Talib Kweli are the best at it when it comes to the music, but what about their sword games?

Let’s take a look at the mixtape’s hip-hop roster, and see just how long they’d survive on Game of Thrones.

Method Man

Song title: “The Oath”

Noble house: Stark

Survival rate on GoT: 45%: Defects from Stark, forms the House of Wu.

Stalley

Song title: “All Mine”

Noble house: Baratheon

Survival rate on GoT: 25%: Eaten by a Dire Wolf.

Talib Kweli

Song title: “Lord of the Light”

Noble house: Tully

Survival rate on GoT: 80%: Becomes a man of the people.

Ty Dolla $ign

Song title: “Never Back Down”

Noble house: Tyrell

Survival rate in GoT: 40%: Becomes the new Joffrey.

Snoop Dogg

Song title: “Lannister’s Anthem”

Noble house: Lannister

Survival rate in GoT: 15%: Too baked to remember to avoid the Red Wedding.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

