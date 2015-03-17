Now, Even Earl Sweatshirt Is Dropping A Surprise Album

So it looks like we’re not doing release dates anymore.

Drake dropped If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late by surprise and Kendrick Lamar hit us with To Pimp a Butterfly a week early. Now Earl Sweatshirt is in on the hip-hop surprise sweepstakes.

A new Earl album titled I Don’t Like S**t, I Don’t Go Outside has appeared on iTunes with a March 23 release date. To further prove this is not a hoax, there’s a song named “Grief” available. Earl hasn’t changed up too much; the beat is as dark as ever and the lines are still lethal (“Dealing with the stomach pains just from birthin’ n***as’ s**t”). Dash, Ratking’s Wiki, Na’kel and Vince Staples are the features on this 10-track project.

So look for Earl to deliver. On a side note, what a great past two months it’s been in hip-hop. It definitely wasn’t like this last year.

Listen to “Grief” in full below.

UPDATE: Apparently, another record label screwed up an album rollout process. Earl is not happy with Sony.

label got me FUCKED up!!!!!!!! — EARL (@earlxsweat) March 17, 2015

I WOULD LIKE TO PERSONALLY THANK @SonyMusicGlobal 4 FUCKING UP THE ROLL OUT PROCESS OF MY SHIT. SOMEONE GOTS 2 PAY 4 THEIR MISTAKES ! #SWEAT — EARL (@earlxsweat) March 17, 2015

ITS TRASH TO HAVE TO PAY FOR SOMEONE ELSE’S ERRORS, I AM FUCKING HOT — EARL (@earlxsweat) March 17, 2015

