Now, Even Earl Sweatshirt Is Dropping A Surprise Album

Governors Ball 2014 In New York - Day 3

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

So it looks like we’re not doing release dates anymore.

Drake dropped If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late by surprise and Kendrick Lamar hit us with To Pimp a Butterfly a week early. Now Earl Sweatshirt is in on the hip-hop surprise sweepstakes.

A new Earl album titled I Don’t Like S**t, I Don’t Go Outside has appeared on iTunes with a March 23 release date. To further prove this is not a hoax, there’s a song named “Grief” available. Earl hasn’t changed up too much; the beat is as dark as ever and the lines are still lethal (“Dealing with the stomach pains just from birthin’ n***as’ s**t”). Dash, Ratking’s Wiki, Na’kel and Vince Staples are the features on this 10-track project.

So look for Earl to deliver. On a side note, what a great past two months it’s been in hip-hop. It definitely wasn’t like this last year.

Listen to “Grief” in full below.

UPDATE: Apparently, another record label screwed up an album rollout process. Earl is not happy with Sony.

