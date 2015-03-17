Azealia Banks Fires At Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar, Hates ‘Fat White Americans’

Azealia Banks might have quit Twitter for Lent, but she’s still making waves in a new interview with Playboy.

Reacting to criticism about her frequent Twitter rants and in-your-face musings, Banks says she’s been pigeonholed and stereotyped before firing off (again) at what she finds wrong with this country.

“It’s always about race,” she said. “Lorde can run her mouth and talk shit about all these other bitches, but y’all aren’t saying she’s angry. If I have something to say, I get pushed into the corner.”

Asked about whether she feels at odd with the United States, Banks agreed quickly before deriding “fat white Americans” as a whole.

“I hate everything about this country,” she said. “Like, I hate fat white Americans. All the people who are crunched into the middle of America, the real fat and meat of America, are these racist conservative white people who live on their farms. Those little teenage girls who work at Kmart and have a racist grandma—that’s really America.”

During the interview Banks also credited Jay Z as an artist she looks up to before throwing another underhanded jab at Kendrick Lamar and even Kanye West.

“Jay Z [is] the only person I have my eye set on,” Banks said. “The race thing always comes up, but I want to get there being very black and proud and boisterous about it. You get what I mean? A lot of times when you’re a black woman and you’re proud, that’s why people don’t like you. In American society, the game is to be a nonthreatening black person. That’s why you have Pharrell or Kendrick Lamar saying, ‘How can we expect people to respect us if we don’t respect ourselves?’ He’s playing that nonthreatening black man shit, and that gets all the white soccer moms going, ‘We love him.’ Even Kanye West plays a little bit of that game—’Please accept me, white world.’ Jay Z hasn’t played any of those games, and that’s what I like.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Banks also touches on her continued calls for reparations, her sex life, and new music.

Read the full interview here and check out some behind-the-scenes footage of Banks’ Playboy shoot below.

