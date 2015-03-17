Kanye West Defends His Relationship With President Barack Obama

Kanye West may have had his differences with President Barack Obama in the past, but he claims they’re pretty tight.

While leaving LAX on Friday, Yeezy ran into TMZ, who asked him about his claims that he and Barack have chatted on the phone. Just the night before, though, the president denied any friendly chats over the phone, stating, “I don’t think I’ve got his home number.”

A cheerful Kanye shrugged off the denial as he made his way to his vehicle. “I love Obama. He’s called our house before. He knows that. Don’t try to pit us against each other,” Kanye placidly told the paparazzi, reiterating his original point. “I love Obama.”

Then, when asked for his thoughts about SAE’s racist and offensive song, Kanye played it aloof, stating, “I’ve been out of town, man. I don’t know everything that’s happened.”

Kanye might not have a great grasp on current events, but that could be because he’s too busy checking out “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and posting naked pictures of his wife.

The “Awesome” rapper hit up his Twitter timeline to post a series of naked pictures of his wife, while congratulating her on having 30 million followers on Twitter and the return of her reality show.

We could only post one of the many shots Kanye shared, but it doesn’t look like he’s got a problem with her posing nude.

