Starbucks Wants To Talk To Us About Race, Black Twitter Says Hold Up

The Starbucks CEO wants his baristas to have conversations about race with their customers. Seriously. Howard Schultz wants the coffee giant to take on race relations – because we all asked for that.

According to Fortune, Starbucks created a partnership with USA Today called “Race Together” to continue the discussion on race which will start on Monday. This all stemmed from conversations had with employees about recent events in Ferguson, New York City, and other city where racial tensions are high. Shultz decided he wanted to extend the conversation to his customers. From Starbucks:

Despite raw emotion around racial unrest from Ferguson, Missouri to New York City to Oakland, “we at Starbucks should be willing to talk about these issues in America,” Schultz said. “Not to point fingers or to place blame, and not because we have answers, but because staying silent is not who we are.”

Not everyone is feeling the new initiative, though. People took to Twitter to give their opinions:

If you wanna #RaceTogether, let's talk about how many POC you employ in corporate, @Starbucks? Who does your PR? Your legal work? — Cirque du SoBae (@brownandbella) March 17, 2015

Me: *Enters Starbucks with The New Jim Crow in hand* Barista: …. Me: #RaceTogether pic.twitter.com/6QTPN8PrIy — Ali (@AfrikaAF) March 17, 2015

Not sure what @Starbucks was thinking. I don't have time to explain 400 years of oppression to you & still make my train. #RaceTogether — April (@ReignOfApril) March 17, 2015

Black man: Can I get a coffee with whole milk. Starbucks Employee: U Sure? #RaceTogether — Xavier D'Leau (@TheXDExperience) March 17, 2015

Starbucks’ newest employee of the month, ready to handle all your #RaceTogether discussion needs. pic.twitter.com/2BzREO8lyI — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) March 17, 2015

Reactions to #RaceTogether on my TL: White Folk: "What a bold move Starbucks!" POC: **Communal Side-Eye** — Jorge J Rodriguez V (@JJRodV) March 17, 2015

Starbucks is where I go to get what I need so I can have the patience for race convos at work. Please cut the #RaceTogether stuff please — W.E.B.B.I.E DuBois (@fivefifths) March 17, 2015

y'all realize there are no coloured hands in the press photos right @Starbucks #RaceTogether pic.twitter.com/Epd9knTYfz — black power alt bro (@vidalwuu) March 17, 2015

What do you think of the initiative? Do you think it will do more harm than good?

