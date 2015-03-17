Starbucks Wants To Talk To Us About Race, Black Twitter Says Hold Up

The Starbucks CEO wants his baristas to have conversations about race with their customers. Seriously. Howard Schultz wants the coffee giant to take on race relations – because we all asked for that.
According to Fortune, Starbucks created a partnership with USA Today called “Race Together” to continue the discussion on race which will start on Monday. This all stemmed from conversations had with employees about recent events in Ferguson, New York City, and other city where racial tensions are high. Shultz decided he wanted to extend the conversation to his customers. From Starbucks:
Despite raw emotion around racial unrest from Ferguson, Missouri to New York City to Oakland, “we at Starbucks should be willing to talk about these issues in America,” Schultz said. “Not to point fingers or to place blame, and not because we have answers, but because staying silent is not who we are.”
Not everyone is feeling the new initiative, though. People took to Twitter to give their opinions:
What do you think of the initiative? Do you think it will do more harm than good?
