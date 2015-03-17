Trinidad Jame$ Defends N-Word Usage In Heated Exchange On CNN

This Just In: It’s 2015 and white people are still obsessed with using the “N-word”; At least that’s the way it seemed on last night’s debate on CNN Tonight. After an outpouring of racist remarks by Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity members at the University of Oklahoma, we were once again reminded of how prevalent racism is in today’s society.

While the organization caused enough controversy on its own, the surfacing of a vine video starring their house mother is what brought this panel of four together. Beauton Gilbow, or Mom B as she’s affectionately known, can be seen on video reciting the lyrics to Trinidad James‘ “All Gold Everything”, which features repeateded usage of the N-word throughout the chorus.

James joined Don Lemon, Marc Lamont Hill and Ben Ferguson in a very heated debate over the usage of the word, and who’s able to use it. Take a look at the videos below.

