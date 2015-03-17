President Obama Thinks Young People Should Worry Less About Weed

The legalization of marijuana has been a hot topic lately, and President Barack Obama has decided to publicly share his thoughts concerning the issue. During a recent interview with VICE, the president suggested that young people should be focusing on the larger issues that affect our country — like climate change and the economy — rather than being concerned with the legalization of marijuana.
President Obama did, however, discuss how marijuana has had a huge impact on criminalization: “I’d separate out the issue of the criminalization of marijuana from encouraging its use. I think there is no doubt that our criminal justice system generally is so heavily skewed towards cracking down on non-violent drug offenders that it has not just had a terrible effect on many communities, particularly communities of color, rendering a lot of folks unemployable because they got felony records. It costs a huge a lot of money for states.”
Read more here.
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
Trinidad Jame$ Defends N-Word Usage In Heated Exchange On CNN
Starbucks Wants To Talk To Us About Race, Black Twitter Says Hold Up
Madonna Responds To Accusations Of Appropriating Black Culture