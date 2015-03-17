What Inspired ‘Love Yourz?’ J. Cole Breaks Down The Track For Tavis Smiley

“Love Yourz” was certainly hailed as one of the standout cuts off J. Cole’s late 2014 album 2014 Forest Hills Drive. The song means a lot to Cole because he says it symbolizes the message he tried to convey on the album: happiness.

“When I was young, I thought success was all I needed. That’s what was going to bring happiness,” Cole told Tavis Smiley recently. “When those things came, the happiness wasn’t there. I realized why that was. There was such an attempt to achieve these things, to keep going, that you lose sight of the people and the blessings you have around you.”

The song features a hook that symbolizes the message. “No such thing as a life that’s better than yours,” he sings in the chorus. But the message is also evident in the verses.

“What’s money without happiness?” he asks in the rhyme. “Or hard times without the people you love? Though I’m not sure what’s ’bout to happen next / I asked for strength from the Lord up above.”

The full interview is set to air tonight (March 17).

