John Legend Impersonates MC Hammer, While 2 Chainz Drops Another Banger

After making David Oyelowo cry with “Glory” and making his first No. 1 hit with “All of Me,” the only logical next step for John Legend is for him to impersonate MC Hammer.

Well actually, no it’s not, but you can find Legend heartedly doing so anyway in the above clip. Legend and Common “Lionel Richie” Sense are featured in the trailer for the LL Cool J-hosted Lip Sync Battle, which premieres April 12 on SpikeTV>

2 Chainz unintentionally made the wait for the episode’s airing easier by dropping a new joint. “Jump” is about exactly what you’d expect from 2 Chainz at this point: bars of braggadocio over a beat made out of the bando next to a carnival. Check out the new track below.

