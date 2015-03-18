Kanye West Haters Start Petition To Kick Him Off The Glastonbury Lineup

As popular as the man is, Kanye West has plenty of haters. Fans rejoiced when Ye was announced as the headliner for the popular English festival Glastonbury later this year. A whole bunch of other people aren’t so happy about the appearance.

Just a couple days after being launched, a new change.org petition to replace West with a rock band as Glastonbury’s headliner has amassed more than 40,000 supporters.

A man named Neil Lonsdale filed the public petition to the English festival on change.org earlier this week with a message that “Kanye West is an insult to music fans all over the world.”

The plea continues, “Kanye has been very outspoken on his views on music….he should listen to his own advice and pass his headline slot on to someone deserving! Lets prevent this musical injustice now!”

As of now the petition is still gathering support quickly, sometimes with as many as a hundred signatures every couple minutes. The goal of 50,000 signatures is well in sight, though it’s hard to imagine that Glastonbury and Kanye care at all about the hate.

Check out the petition here.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Kanye West Defends His Relationship With President Barack Obama

Is Kanye West Funny Enough For ‘Zoolander 2?’ Two Times KimYe Was Surprisingly Funny

Kanye West Will Hate Loser.Com Today, But These People Find It Hilarious

Also On The Urban Daily: