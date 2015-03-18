Unstoppable: ‘Empire’ Soundtrack Conquers Billboard, Is The #1 Album In The Country

The soundtrack to Fox’s hip-hop-themed television show Empire was released last week and the numbers are in. The project landed at number one on this week’s Billboard 200 albums chart, according to Billboard.

The collection out-performed Madonna’s Rebel Heart, which was a close contender for the top spot prior to today’s announcement. The soundtrack moved 130,000 equivalent album units up until the week ending March 15.

It’s also the first television album to debut at the top spot since Fox’s other show, Glee, debuted at number one for three separate soundtrack albums in 2010.

It’s not all bad news for Madonna, though. Rebel Heart is her twenty-first album to make it to the top 10, selling 121,000 units.

