Golden State Warriors And Atlanta Hawks Meet… An All-Out Dunkfest Ensues

Tonight, the best two NBA teams went head to head with the Eastern Conference leading Atlanta Hawks visiting the Western Conference leader Golden State Warriors.
It was a long night for the Atlanta Hawks, seeing that most of the highlights came courtesy of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won 114-95 over the Hawks. The season series between these two teams is now tied at 1-1. We may get treated to a rematch in the NBA Finals.
Here are some of the highlights from the possible NBA Finals preview.
Harrison ‘The Black Falcon’ Barnes rising up for the dunk:
Iggy with the left handed flush over Al Horford:
Iggy again with the fast break dunk:
Draymond Green with the off balance three from the corner:
Chef Curry cookin again:
Paul Millsap with the 4 point play:
Iggy with the and 1 in the lane:
Iggy with ANOTHER breakway dunk:
