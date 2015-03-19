Golden State Warriors And Atlanta Hawks Meet… An All-Out Dunkfest Ensues

Tonight, the best two NBA teams went head to head with the Eastern Conference leading Atlanta Hawks visiting the Western Conference leader Golden State Warriors.

It was a long night for the Atlanta Hawks, seeing that most of the highlights came courtesy of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won 114-95 over the Hawks. The season series between these two teams is now tied at 1-1. We may get treated to a rematch in the NBA Finals.

Here are some of the highlights from the possible NBA Finals preview.

Harrison ‘The Black Falcon’ Barnes rising up for the dunk:

Iggy with the left handed flush over Al Horford:

Iggy again with the fast break dunk:

Draymond Green with the off balance three from the corner:

Chef Curry cookin again:

Paul Millsap with the 4 point play:

Iggy with the and 1 in the lane:

Iggy with ANOTHER breakway dunk:

