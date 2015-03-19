A ‘Scarface’ Remake Is In The Works, New Details Revealed

For better or worse, a modern-day Scarface reboot has been green-lit by Universal.

The studio has just announced that Straight Outta Compton scriptwriter Jonathan Herman will help remake the cult classic for a modern audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Scarface’s immigrant-gangster story was originally adapted from a novel in the early 1930s, the Al Pacino-starring 1983 version is the one we all know and love. The new Scarface will use modern-day Los Angeles (and its criminal underbelly) as a backdrop instead of the coke-crazed Miami popularized by Pacino.

Herman seems like an obvious choice to lead the rewrite given his extensive work at the studio, with his projects including the recent N.W.A. biopic and a couple other big-name movies currently in development. The green-light comes as a function of the Straight Out Of Compton scriptwriter’s involvement after at least one other writer tried his hand at a reboot.

Whether or not the Scarface reboot makes its way out of development is still up in the air. It makes us think though: do reboots ever get it right? While it seems that a blundered remake is more common than a revered one—remember that new Robocop flick?—sometimes Hollywood strikes the same chord twice for the better.

Check out our short list of the best Hollywood reboots below:

Casino Royale (2006) – Pierce Brosnan was a great James Bond but 2006’s Casino Royale brought Daniel Craig into the role. While there was plenty of doubt about whether he could carry the weight, Blonde Bond has stayed strong through the years.

Star Trek (2009) – When hugely familiar franchises get the reboot treatment, origin stories are often what fans want. 2009’s Star Trek reboot did just that and updated the story with great effects and a surprisingly fun cast.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – Spider-Man is getting another reboot soon. While it seemed a little too soon at the time, Andrew Garfield brought a youthful, comedic edge to Spider-Man that the previous movies sorely missed.

Dredd (2012) – A dozen years after Sylvester Stallone’s corny Judge Dredd hit the screens, a lower-budget and often under-rated reboot gave fans exactly what they wanted from the original: more grit, a better story, and perfect casting.

Batman Begins (2005) – Along with the reboot of Bond, it’s hard to think of another franchise renewal that has been as well-received as the Batman Begins trilogy. At least for now, it’s also hard to imagine another actor/director combo topping it.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – While your older relatives will always prefer the original, the 2001 reboot of Ocean’s Eleven has a more modern charm…even if it’s already pretty dated itself.

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011) – Ten years after its first reboot, another Planet of the Apes movie brought the story back to its beginnings with James Franco in 2011. While the latest sequel pales in comparison, Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes got it right both visually and otherwise.

