One Night Only: ‘Friday’ Will Return To Theaters On 4/20

Need plans for 4/20?

New Line Cinema has announced that it will screen the stoner-comedy Friday for a single day on April 20 in celebration of the movie’s 20th anniversary.

The Ice Cube and Chris Tucker-starring movie will get rolled out at theaters nationwide on the unofficial weed holiday for a 7:30 PM local time screening, according to BuzzFeed.

“For the theaters, for New Line [Cinema], for the fans to want to pay homage to the movie in this way is cool,” Cube told the site. “It lets you know how much people appreciate it and how much fun it is … and it lets you know that Friday is now a part of the American fabric.”

While the timing of the anniversary celebration has a— cough— theme, fans will also get to watch a slightly different version of the movie on 4/20. The re-release screening will be of a special director’s cut and will also feature a more than 20-minute behind-the-scenes special.

Finally, the movie’s soundtrack, which topped the charts in 1995 upon its release, will also get its own 20th anniversary nod with a vinyl reissue.

“I remember picking these songs and thinking, ‘No one’s used ‘Mary Jane’ by Rick James in a movie? This is going to be perfect,’” Ice Cube said. “You usually don’t get the Isley Brothers and a fresh Dr. Dre song. It was a really special labor of love.”

Fans can get their tickets to the rerelease a day early here.

