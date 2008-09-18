Avant: "Hurts" So Good

Nothing ends a two-year hiatus like chocolate martinis, fondue fountains and an exclusive rooftop performance. While overlooking New York City, R&B singer Avant recently took a select few from “Separated,” “Makin’ Good Love,” and “Don’t Say No, Just Say Yes” to “Lie About Us,” yet-to-be released material and more. Whether reminding his fans of the old or introducing them to the new, his voice has a surprisingly hypnotic quality. I watched in the shadows as hopeless romantics became even more hopeless, and those that swear they will never love became hopeful. I watched as the single began to mingle, and exchange numbers: innocent conversation on the surface, “You Know What” just beneath it. By the performance’s end, the atmospheric high is nearly palpable.

Getting Avant’s attention long enough for an interview was about as difficult as correcting a botched perm, but I managed to stay afloat in the sea of women waiting for photos and autographs. As he stepped off of the stage into the crowd, I knew I’d have to be patient. When it was my turn, I simply said, “All I need is ‘4 Minutes.'” He laughed. The ice was broken.

The Urban Daily: Tell me about your upcoming album. It’s your fifth and it’s self-titled. Must be more personal than the rest…

Avant: I wanted to make hits everyone could enjoy. I self-titled the album to say, “This is the new Avant.” You’ve got baby-making music that I normally do-

TUD: Good stuff!

Avant: (laughs) You’ve got “I love you, you love me, I’m mad at you, you’re mad at me” joints, and more. This album isn’t missing anything.

TUD: Why make “When it Hurts” the album’s first single?

Avant: It’s reality music. At some point in every relationship, it’s going to hurt. That’s the way it is. You know, you’re from the south, that’s the only thing we know.

TUD: True! Was that song for anyone specific?

Avant: Yeah. Kids today don’t know how to conduct themselves, so let’s teach them. If you want a long-lasting relationship, love through the pain, get through it. It’s easy to love when everything is peaches and cream, but when things get hard; you see how meaningful a person is.

TUD: It seems like Avant has been your most rewarding project.

Avant: It’s been fun. The first, second, and third album were about learning. The fourth album, I was going through a lot with my former record company. This album is about how much I’ve learned.

TUD: Speaking of learning, you recently went to Iraq.

Avant: Oh wow! (Laughs)

TUD: Yea, wow! What was that like?

Avant: The trip was off the chain [see photo gallery below]. I was there for ten days, and I performed for the troops.

TUD: Singing for the troops is something very few have done. I haven’t even been outside the country

Avant: Well… (laughs)…

TUD: I know.

Avant: It was great to go there, come back, and say, “I went, I sang for them, and I gave them me.” They respect that.

TUD: It’s not easy to go over there knowing the dangers characteristic of life in Iraq.

Avant: Yeah, but I told them I’d come. I’m a man of my word. It was a beautiful experience seeing what troops go through. They’re strapped with guns all day, but spirits are always high. They’re my idols. I’m putting a DVD out about my travels. I want to give others what the troops gave me.

TUD: Okay. What’s next for Avant?

Avant: I’m trying to get into acting.

TUD: Don’t hurt ’em!

Avant: (Laughs) Yea, I’m trying to be on the big screen, but after being out of the game for about two years, I have a new love for music too.

TUD: Was your break intentional?

Avant: Yea, kind of. I have a son, and I was at ends with my other company, and I had to break away from that, which took time, but I can’t be mad. They gave me ten hits while I was with them.

TUD: I respect that, but even now with a new team behind you, much of your music is still exclusively for the ladies. So, according to Avant, what’s a woman’s most attractive feature?

Avant: Teeth. Smile. Attitude.

TUD: That simple?

Avant: That simple. If you’ve got the right attitude, good hygiene… (Laughs). I mean, you can be the smartest person in the world, but if nobody likes you, you suck. How well you work with others is what’s most important.

