Hip-Hop Needs These 5 Collabs To Happen in 2015

With J.Cole and Kendrick Lamar each dropping albums that focused more on substance over commercial appeal, it got us thinking about “the good ol days” of hip-hop. You know, the days where artists would have to air out their differences over an instrumental instead of just tweeting one another back and forth. And who could forget the classic posse cut?!

Back in the late 90’s – early 2000’s, you couldn’t get an album from Jay Z, DMX, or any artist from the Roc-a-fella or Ruff Ryders camp without a record featuring members of each crew.

Remember these?

Classics! Anyways, this got us to thinking about some dream scenario posse records. Here are the five collabs we’d love to see happen.

1. Jay Z/Nas/Eminem ceremoniously pass the torch to Kendrick/Drake/J.Cole

This would be dope on so many levels. Arguably the three greatest emcees living, pass the torch to the next great trio on the rise. The amount of lyricism on this record would be insane! And just to add to this level of greatness, we’ll have Kanye West produce this hip-hop gem.

2. T.I./Rick Ross/Lil Wayne/Jeezy/Ludacris/Andre 3000 – “Kings of the South”

Whew! Honestly, this speaks volumes as to how far the southern region of hip-hop has come. Mannie Fresh would have to lend his production wizardry to this sure-fire club banger.

3. Nicki Minaj/Rapsody/Azalea Banks/Lil Kim/Foxy Brown/Eve/Missy Elliot/Lauryn Hill

You can deem this “Ladies Night 2.0”, but this is one of the strongest representations of “girl power”, if you will. It’s hard to say if any of the legends in the group “still got it,” but doubtful they’d allow the next generation of femcee to upstage them. Timbaland could lend his reliable drum kicks to this particular soundtrack, to make the cypher complete.

4. TDE vs. Slaughterhouse

You want an insane amount of bars?!?! If you’re a fan of lyricism, this would be the record for you! This has been a record in the making for a while. It’s quite possible that this collab will appear on the House Gang’s upcoming album, which is allegedly executive produced by Just Blaze. Either way, he’d be the maestro that we’d tab for this lyricist lounge.

5. The Dungeon Family

Get the band back together! And yes, this union includes Outkast — BOTH Members! The rise of the southern sound wouldn’t be complete without have this legendary conglomerate. And who doesn’t want an Outkast reunion?! To be frank, a collaboration between 3K and Big Boi could’ve made this list by itself. We’ll recruit Jazze Pha for this particular mash-up!

What do you guys think? Who do you wanna see collaborate in the near future?

